According to the latest data, Euro Zone’s industrial production in February 2024 decreased by 6.4%, an improvement compared to the previous month when it dropped by 6.6% in January 2024. The year-over-year comparison indicates that although industrial production is still declining, the rate of decrease has slowed down, showing signs of potential recovery in the Euro Zone’s manufacturing sector.The data, updated on April 15, 2024, suggests a cautious optimism for the region’s economic outlook as the industrial production trend hints at a possible stabilization and gradual improvement in the upcoming months. Analysts will closely monitor future industrial production figures to assess the resilience and sustainability of this positive shift in the Euro Zone’s manufacturing output.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com