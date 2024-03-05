The Euro Zone’s Producer Price Index (PPI) remained unchanged at -0.9% in January 2024, the same as the previous month of December 2023. The PPI measures the average changes in prices received by domestic producers for their output, providing a key indicator of inflationary pressures. The latest data, updated on 05 March 2024, indicates that there was no month-over-month change in the PPI, highlighting stability in producer prices within the Euro Zone. This static figure reflects the economic conditions within the Euro Zone and provides insights into the broader trends affecting the region’s economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com