Eurocoin Indicator Broadly Stable In October

A measure reflecting the current economic situation in euro area improved fractionally in October, results of a survey by the Bank of Italy and the Centre for Economic Policy Research showed Friday.

The Bank of Italy/CEPR Eurocoin indicator edged up to 0.72 in October from 0.71 in September. Moreover, the index rose for the fifth successive month.

The positive trend in industry and a further improvement in business confidence more than offset the delayed impact of the appreciation in the euro exchange rate over the summer.

