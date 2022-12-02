An indicator reflecting the current economic situation in the euro area fell in November, data published by the Bank of Italy showed on Friday.
The eurocoin indicator dropped to -0.62 in November from -0.31 in October. In September, the indicator stood at -0.73.
The decline was largely caused by further deterioration in confidence among manufacturing firms, on a downward trajectory since nine months ago.
The monthly indicator developed by the Bank of Italy and CEPR provides a summary index of the current economic situation in the euro area.
