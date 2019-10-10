The head of the Eurozone finance ministers (Eurogroup), Mario Centeno, was recently quoted by Reuters, saying that we should not tighten policies if there is a further downturn. Further Comments: Most notably Brexit. Governments will get beck from Eurozone budget at least 70 percent of what they put in. Meanwhile, EUR/USD mounted the key 1.10 barrier amid broad US […] The post Eurogroup Head Centeno: There are mounting risks to the Eurozone economic outlook appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story