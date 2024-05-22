New car sales in the EU saw a significant rebound in April, driven by robust demand in four key markets, particularly Spain and Germany, according to monthly data released by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) on Wednesday.New car registrations increased by 13.7% year-over-year, totaling 913,995 units in April, reversing a 5.2% decline observed in March.This resurgence can be partly attributed to the presence of two additional sales days compared to the previous year when the Easter holidays occurred in April, ACEA noted.Among the top four markets, Spain led with a remarkable 23.1% growth in sales, followed closely by Germany, which saw a 19.8% increase.France also experienced double-digit growth, with a 10.9% year-over-year rise in sales, while the Italian market recorded a 7.7% increase in demand.Sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) rose by 14.8% on an annual basis, maintaining a stable market share of 12%.Hybrid-electric vehicle registrations surged by 33.1% in April, reflecting strong growth in this segment.Petrol car sales expanded by 7.3%, although their market share fell to 36.0% in April from 38.1% the previous month.Conversely, the market for diesel cars remained stable at approximately 118,000 units, accounting for around 13% of the total market.During the first four months of the year, new car registrations in the European Union increased by 6.6%, amounting to roughly 3.7 million units.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com