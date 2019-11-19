Europe Car Sales Increase In October: ACEA

Europe’s passenger car sales increased to the highest October level on record since 2009, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, or ACEA, reported Tuesday.

Car registrations grew 8.7 percent from last year to reach 1.17 million units in October.

The association said sales had declined 7.3 percent in the same period last year after the WLTP test came into effect, setting a low base of comparison for 2019.

Consequently, all major markets logged increases in October except the UK and Cyprus.

Sales increased 12.7 percent in Germany and by 8.7 percent in France. Italy’s sales climbed 6.7 percent and Spain’s sales grew 6.3 percent.

Meanwhile, UK sales contracted 6.7 percent on a yearly basis in October.

During January to October, new-car registrations were down 0.7 percent from the first ten months of 2018. Although demand increased across the EU in September and October, Germany remained the only major European market to record growth so far in 2019.

