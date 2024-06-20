New data from the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) released on Thursday highlighted a decline in Europe’s new car registrations for May, largely driven by a significant drop in electric car sales.Overall car sales experienced an annual reduction of 3.0% in May, a stark contrast to the sharp 13.7% increase observed in April.Examining the major markets, three out of the four recorded contractions in May. Italy witnessed a 6.6% decrease, Germany saw a 4.3% decline, and France’s sales fell by 2.9%. In contrast, Spain achieved a modest growth of 3.4%.The data revealed a fall in the market share of battery-electric cars to 12.5%, down from 13.8% the previous year. Sales in this segment plummeted by 12% annually, with Germany and the Netherlands experiencing significant contractions.The hybrid-electric car segment was the only category to show growth, with registrations increasing by 16.2% in May.Conversely, petrol car sales declined by 5.6%, while the diesel car market suffered an even more substantial drop of 11.4%.Despite the downturn in May, car registrations for the year-to-date period from January to May rose by 4.6%, amounting to 4.6 million units, according to the ACEA.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com