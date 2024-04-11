In the latest decision by the European Central Bank (ECB), interest rates in the Euro Zone have remained steady at 4.5% for the month of April. This decision follows the previous indicator also at 4.5% from March 2024. The ECB’s choice to maintain the current interest rate indicates its commitment to supporting the region’s economic stability amid various global uncertainties. The recent update on April 11, 2024, confirms the central bank’s stance on monetary policy as it monitors and navigates the evolving economic landscape in the Euro Zone.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com