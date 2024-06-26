The European Commission has given conditional approval for the acquisition of Viatris Inc. by Cooper Consumer Health S.A.S., a firm owned by CVC Capital Partners.The transaction is anticipated to be finalized by early July 2024, according to Viatris.The Commission determined that the merger would have lessened competition in specific pharmaceutical markets, resulting in elevated combined market shares and high concentration levels.As of now, Viatris’s stock is trading up by 0.68 percent, reaching $10.38 on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com