The European Commission has given Deutsche Lufthansa AG and the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) preliminary feedback, stating that their proposed joint takeover of ITA Airways may inhibit competition on certain routes. Both Lufthansa and the MEF are given the opportunity to propose remedies to resolve the preliminary concerns about competition raised by the Commission.The Commission launched an investigation on January 23, 2024, to determine whether Lufthansa’s purchase of shares in ITA could limit competition in the provision of passenger air transportation services both to and from Italy. The issuance of a Statement of Objections doesn’t presuppose the investigation’s outcome.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com