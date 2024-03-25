On Monday, we’re expecting to receive producer price data from Spain, which is the main highlight in a relatively quiet day for European economic news.The Spanish National Institute of Statistics (INE) is scheduled to release the producer prices for February at 4.00 AM ET. In January, these prices saw a 3.8 percent annual decrease.Furthermore, at 6.00 AM ET, Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, will deliver a speech at the EIB Group Climate and Environment Advisory Council in Luxembourg.Later, at 7.00 AM ET, the Confederation of British Industry will publicize the results of its monthly Distributive Trades survey.In the meantime, the central bank of Germany will issue its monthly report.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com