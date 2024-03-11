On Monday, there are no significant economic reports expected, indicating a slow day for European economic news.At 4.00 am ET, the National Institute of Statistics (INE) in Spain is scheduled to release retail sales figures for January. In December, there was a recorded increase in sales by 3.1 percent on an annual basis.Simultaneously, Switzerland is expected to disclose the results of its consumer confidence survey. Additionally, the Czech Statistical Office is set to publish consumer price data for February. It is predicted that inflation will decrease slightly to 2.2 percent, from 2.3 percent recorded in January.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com