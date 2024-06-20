European stocks experienced modest gains on Thursday as investors anticipated the Bank of England’s (BoE) rate decision later in the day.The BoE is widely expected to maintain its interest rate at 5.25 percent for the seventh consecutive session, despite inflation reaching the 2 percent target in May. This current rate marks the highest since early 2008.In other news, the Swiss National Bank cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 percent, a move anticipated by two-thirds of analysts.Norway’s central bank kept its key policy rate steady at 4.5 percent, matching expectations.The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.5 percent to reach 516.42, following a 0.2 percent decline on Wednesday. Germany’s DAX and France’s CAC 40 both increased by 0.6 percent, while the U.K’s FTSE 100 rose by 0.2 percent.Government bond yields in the Eurozone climbed as France prepared to sell bonds for the first time since President Emmanuel Macron called for a snap election.Technology stocks led the gains, with ASM International surging over 5 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded its rating from “equal weight” to “overweight.”Germany’s MorphoSys saw a 1 percent increase after entering into a delisting agreement with Novartis BidCo AG and Novartis AG, following the completion of its acquisition by Novartis in May.Nordex, a wind turbine systems provider, rose 1.7 percent after securing orders amounting to approximately 172 MW from various customers.In Paris, Vallourec, a manufacturer of tubular solutions for the energy industry, gained 1 percent after extending a 2019 contract worth around $900 million with the National Oil Company of Abu Dhabi for an additional two years.Technip Energies rallied 2.5 percent after securing a significant contract from Indian Oil Corporation Limited. The company focuses on energy and chemical industries.Conversely, Danone, the food group, dropped 4 percent after forecasting like-for-like sales growth of 3-5 percent for the 2025-2028 period.Tate & Lyle saw a 4.4 percent decline following its agreement to acquire CP Kelco, a nature-based ingredients provider, for $1.8 billion.CMC Markets surged 6 percent after reporting a 52 percent increase in annual profit and projecting higher operating income for fiscal 2025.Retailer Sainsbury added 1 percent after NatWest Group agreed to acquire its banking business.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com