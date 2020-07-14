Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Eurozone Banks To Tighten Lending Conditions For Enterprises In Q3

Eurozone Banks To Tighten Lending Conditions For Enterprises In Q3

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Eurozone banks are set to tighten credit standards on loans to enterprises in the third quarter amid coronavirus pandemic, the Bank Lending Survey from the European Central Bank showed on Tuesday.

Credit standards for loans to firms remained favorable in the second quarter, supported by fiscal and monetary measures.

Credit standards for loans to households tightened further in the second quarter reflecting deteriorated economic outlook, worsened creditworthiness of borrowers and a lower risk tolerance.

The net tightening of credit standards on loans to households is expected to continue in the third quarter.

Further, the survey showed that demand from firms for loans or drawing of credit lines surged further in the second quarter of 2020, reaching the highest net balance since the survey was launched in 2003.

At the same time, demand for housing loans declined strongly and the net demand for consumer credit and other lending to households reached a record low in the second quarter.

Banks expect that net demand for loans to enterprises will increase less in the third quarter.

Banks also expect an increase in net demand for housing loans and in particular for consumer credit and other lending to households in the third quarter. The survey was conducted among 144 banks between June 5 and 23.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.