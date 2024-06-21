The HCOB Eurozone Composite PMI, an influential indicator tracking economic activity across the Eurozone, has shown a notable decline for June 2024, standing at 50.8. This drop represents a decrease from the previous month’s reading of 52.2, recorded in May 2024. The updated data, released on 21 June 2024, suggests a slowing momentum in the region’s economies.The Composite PMI (Purchasing Managers’ Index) combines the performance of both manufacturing and service sectors. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while one below 50 points to contraction. Although the latest figure of 50.8 still shows that the Eurozone economy is expanding, the downtrend might raise concerns about the sustainability of this growth phase.Economists and analysts are now closely watching for further reports and data releases to better understand the underlying factors contributing to this decline. Key issues such as inflation rates, consumer spending, and geopolitical events will be critical indicators in the coming months to determine if the Eurozone will stabilize or face more challenges ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com