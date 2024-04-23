In the latest economic data from the Eurozone, the Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the region showed improvement in April 2024. The PMI rose to 51.4 during that month, up from the previous reading of 50.3 in March 2024. This increase reflects a positive change in economic sentiment and suggests growth in the Eurozone economy. The data was updated on 23 April 2024, indicating a recent and relevant improvement in economic conditions across the region. The rise in the Eurozone Composite PMI signifies a potential upturn in economic activity and could signal better prospects for businesses and consumers within the Eurozone. It will be interesting to see how this trend develops in the coming months and its impact on the overall economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com