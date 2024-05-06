The latest data for the Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in April 2024 indicates a positive shift compared to the previous month. The PMI rose to 51.7, surpassing the previous figure of 50.3, signaling an improvement in the overall economic conditions in the Eurozone.The increase in the PMI suggests a growth in business activity and a more optimistic outlook among purchasing managers. This uptick could indicate a strengthening of the Eurozone economy and potentially lead to increased confidence among investors and businesses.The data, updated on May 6, 2024, provides insights into the economic performance of the Eurozone and offers a glimpse into the potential trajectory of the region’s economy in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com