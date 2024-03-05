The latest data on the Eurozone Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for February 2024 has shown a positive uptick, indicating a rise in economic activity compared to the previous month. The PMI reached 49.2, up from 47.9 in January 2024. This increase suggests a slight improvement in business conditions across the Eurozone.The Eurozone Composite PMI is a key indicator of economic health, providing insight into the performance of the manufacturing and services sectors. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 suggests contraction. Although the February figure of 49.2 remains below the threshold for expansion, the uptick from the previous month is a positive sign for the Eurozone economy.The data was updated on March 5, 2024, reflecting the latest information available on the economic performance of the Eurozone. Economists and market analysts will continue to monitor future PMI releases to assess the trajectory of the region’s economic recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com