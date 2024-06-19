Eurozone construction output fell for the second consecutive month in April, primarily due to weakened civil engineering projects, according to data revealed by Eurostat on Wednesday.Construction output decreased by 0.2% in April month-on-month, following a 0.5% decline in March, a revision from an initial estimate of 0.1% growth.Civil engineering projects experienced a monthly decrease of 1.1%, reversing a 0.2% rise in the previous month.Specialized construction activities reported a marginal decline of 0.1%, while building construction activity remained unchanged.On an annual basis, the construction sector’s production fell more sharply by 1.1% in April compared to a 0.7% decline in March, a revision from a previously estimated 0.1% increase.In the EU27, construction output rose by 0.2% on a monthly basis, though it decreased by 0.9% on an annual basis in April.Among member states, Belgium, Slovenia, and Germany showed the most significant monthly decreases in construction output, while Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia recorded the largest increases.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com