Eurozone Construction Output Recovers In November

Eurozone construction output recovered in November, Eurostat reported Friday.

Construction output increased 0.7 percent on a monthly basis, in contrast to a 0.5 percent fall in October.

The recovery was driven by a 1.1 percent rise in building construction and a 0.3 percent rise in civil engineering.

On a yearly basis, construction output growth accelerated to 1.4 percent from 0.9 percent a month ago.

In the EU28, construction output increased 1.1 percent on month, taking the annual growth to 1.4 percent.

