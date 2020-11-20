Eurozone Consumer Confidence At 6-month Low

Eurozone’s consumer confidence weakened for a second consecutive month in November to reach its lowest level in six months as countries like Germany and France returned to lockdown amid a resurgence in the coronavirus pandemic.

The flash consumer confidence index fell to -17.6 from -15.5 in October, preliminary data from the European Commission showed on Friday. Economists had forecast a score of -17.7.

The latest reading was the weakest since May, when it was -18.8.

The corresponding indicator for the EU also dropped to a six-month low of -18.7 from -16.5 in October.

The survey was conducted from November 1 to 19.

The final readings are set to be published along with the monthly economic sentiment survey results on November 27.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com