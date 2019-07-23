Eurozone Consumer Confidence Improves More Than Expected

Eurozone’s consumer confidence improved more-than-expected in July, preliminary data from the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The flash consumer confidence index climbed to -6.6 from June’s -7.2. Economists had forecast a score of -7.1. In May, the reading was -6.5.

The consumer confidence index for the EU edged by a point to -5.9 in July.

Both indicators are above their respective long-term averages of -10.7 and -10, the report said.

The final figures for consumer confidence are set to be released along with the economic sentiment indicator on July 30.

