Consumer pessimism within the eurozone has been declining for two consecutive months, reaching a level unseen in more than two years in March. This improvement was stronger than expected, according to preliminary data provided by the European Commission this Wednesday.The flash consumer confidence index rose to -14.9 in March, up from -15.5 in February. The economists’ projections had anticipated a score of -15.0. The recent reading is the highest since February 2022 when the index stood at -9.4.The figures for the entire European Union also showed an increase, gaining 0.6 points to reach -15.2. However, both these results still remain well below their long-term average.The results stem from the latest survey, conducted between March 1st and 19th. The survey included all member countries of the EU, excluding Ireland and Romania, and accounted for 97% of the EU’s total private final consumption expenditure and 98% of the eurozone’s.The finalised data for the March consumer confidence index is set to be released on the 27th of March, in conjunction with the monthly economic sentiment data.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com