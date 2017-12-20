Eurozone Current Account Surplus Falls In October

The euro area current account surplus declined in October, figures from the European Central Bank showed Wednesday.

The current account surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 30.8 billion in October from EUR 39.2 billion in September.

The surplus on goods declined to EUR 26.2 billion from EUR 36.2 billion in the previous month.

Primary income decreased to EUR 9.8 billion from EUR 10 billion. Similarly, the surplus on services came in at EUR 7.3 billion versus EUR 7.4 billion in September.

These surpluses were partly offset by a deficit of EUR 12.5 billion in secondary income.

The 12-month cumulated current account for the period ending October registered a surplus of EUR 349.6 billion or 3.2 percent of euro area GDP.

In October, combined direct and portfolio investment recorded net acquisitions of assets of EUR 61 billion and net disposals of liabilities of EUR 18 billion.

On an unadjusted basis, the current account balance showed a surplus of EUR 35.9 billion compared to EUR 43.2 billion in September.

