Eurozone Current Account Surplus Increases In May

The euro area current account surplus increased in May, data from the European Central Bank showed Friday.

The current account surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 30 billion in May from EUR 22 billion in April.

The surplus in trade in goods increased to EUR 27 billion from EUR 23 billion. Meanwhile, the surplus on services fell to EUR 5 billion from EUR 7 billion.

Primary income doubled to EUR 8 billion from EUR 4 billion. At the same time, the shortfall in secondary income narrowed to EUR 10 billion from EUR 12 billion a month ago.

In the twelve months to May, the current account surplus totaled EUR 323 billion compared to a EUR 392 billion surplus in the same period last year.

The financial account showed a surplus of EUR 255 billion in May compared to a surplus of EUR 424 billion in May 2018.

