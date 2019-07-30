Breaking News
Home / Forex Analysis / Eurozone Economic Confidence Lowest Since Early 2016

Eurozone Economic Confidence Lowest Since Early 2016

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 6 mins ago

Eurozone economic confidence weakened to the lowest since March 2016, survey results from European Commission showed Tuesday.

The economic confidence index fell to 102.7 in July from 103.3 in June. This was the lowest since March 2016, when the reading was 102.3.

The decline reflected weakness across industry, services, retail trade and construction.

The industrial sentiment indicator declined further in July, to -7.4 from -5.6 a month ago. Economists had forecast the score to drop moderately to -6.7.

The services confidence index came in at 10.6, down from 11 in June and also below the forecast of 10.7.

Meanwhile, the consumer sentiment indicator climbed in July, as initially estimated, to -6.6 from -7.2 in the previous month.

Confidence in retail trade re-entered negative zone, with the indicator falling to -0.7 from +0.1 in June. At the same time, the construction sentiment index decreased to 5.0 in July from 7.6 a month ago.

Another survey from EU showed that business confidence weakened in July. The business climate indicator fell markedly by 0.29 points to -0.12.

Managers’ assessments of past production, their production expectations, as well as their views on overall and export order books deteriorated. Only their assessment of the level of stocks improved.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Insta Forex

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.