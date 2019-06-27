Eurozone Economic Confidence Weakens In June

Eurozone economic sentiment deteriorated more-than-expected in June, survey data from the European Commission showed Thursday.

The economic sentiment index dropped to 103.3 in June from 105.2 in May. The score was forecast to fall to 104.7.

The industrial sentiment index declined to -5.6 from -2.9 a month ago. The expected reading was -3.0.

The services confidence index came in at 11.0, down from 12.1 in May. Economists had forecast the score to rise to 12.4.

The consumer sentiment indicator slid to -7.2 from -6.5 in the previous month. The score came in line with flash estimate.

On the other hand, the confidence index in construction climbed to 7.7 from 4.1 in the previous month. The retail trade confidence index improved to +0.1 from -0.9 in May.

Another report from EU showed that business sentiment weakened in June as managers’ production expectations, as well as their views on overall and export order books and the level of stocks deteriorated.

The corresponding index slid to 0.17 from 0.30 in May. This was also below the forecast of 0.28.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com