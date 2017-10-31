Eurozone GDP Expands In Q3

The euro area economy expanded more-than-expected in the third quarter, preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat showed Tuesday.

Gross domestic product climbed 0.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, but the rate was slightly slower than the revised 0.7 percent expansion seen in the second quarter. Economists had forecast a sequential growth of 0.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, the economy grew 2.5 percent, which was faster than the 2.3 percent rise logged in the second quarter and the expected rate of 2.4 percent.

Eurostat releases flash GDP estimates on November 14.

The EU28 also grew 0.6 percent sequentially and by 2.5 percent on year in the third quarter.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com