Eurozone Govt Debt Falls Slightly In Q2

The euro area government debt to gross domestic product decreased slightly in the second quarter, Eurostat reported Tuesday.

The government debt to GDP ratio fell slightly to 89.1 percent in the second quarter from 89.2 percent in the first quarter.

Compared with the second quarter of 2016, the government debt to GDP ratio fell in the euro area to 89.1 percent from 90.8 percent.

At the end of the second quarter of 2017, debt securities accounted for 80.3 percent of euro area general government debt. Loans made up 16.6 percent and currency and deposits represented 3.1 percent of euro area government debt.

The highest ratios of government debt to GDP were reported in Greece, at 175 percent, followed by Italy and Portugal. The lowest ratios were seen in Estonia, Luxembourg and Bulgaria.

