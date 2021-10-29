Eurozone Inflation Fastest Since 2008

Eurozone inflation accelerated sharply to the highest since 2008 on higher energy prices, flash data from Eurostat showed on Friday.

Inflation rose to 4.1 percent in October from 3.4 percent in September. This was also faster than the economists’ forecast of 3.7 percent. A similar higher rate was last registered in July 2008.

Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation advanced to 2.1 percent from 1.9 percent a month ago. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 1.9 percent.

The increase in inflation was largely driven by the sharp 23.5 percent rise in energy prices.

Food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose at a steady pace of 2 percent. Non-energy industrial goods prices also grew 2 percent. Services cost advanced 2.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized consumer price index climbed 0.8 percent. Final data is due on November 17.

