Eurozone Inflation Remains Negative As Estimated

Eurozone consumer prices declined for the second straight month in September, as initially estimated, final data from Eurostat revealed Friday.

Consumer prices decreased 0.3 percent on a yearly basis, following a 0.2 percent drop in August. The statistical office confirmed the flash estimate released on October 2. A similar lower rate was last seen in April 2016.

The European Central Bank aims to keep inflation “below, but close to 2 percent.” But the bank expects inflation to average 1 percent in 2021 and 1.3 percent in 2022.

Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.1 percent in September, in line with the preliminary estimate.

Core inflation that excludes volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, halved to a record 0.2 percent from 0.4 percent in August. The core rate also matched the flash estimate.

