Eurozone inflation saw an uptick in May, driven predominantly by rising service costs, according to preliminary data released by Eurostat on Friday.The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose by a greater-than-anticipated 2.6% on an annual basis, outpacing April’s 2.4% increase. The market had projected annual inflation to reach 2.5%.Core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, unexpectedly accelerated to 2.9%, against forecasts that it would hold steady at 2.7%.Breaking down the HICP components, the growth in prices for food, alcohol, and tobacco eased slightly to 2.6% from 2.8%. Energy prices saw a modest gain of 0.3%, recovering from a 0.6% decline in the previous month.On the other hand, the annual increase in prices for non-energy industrial goods decelerated marginally to 0.8% from 0.9%, while service costs climbed at a quicker pace of 4.1%, following a 3.7% rise.Month over month, the HICP edged up 0.2% in May. Final data is scheduled for release on June 18.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com