Eurozone Inflation Rises More Than Estimated In February

Eurozone inflation rose more than initially estimated in February, final data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.

Inflation advanced to a fresh record high 5.9 percent in February from 5.1 percent in January. The rate was revised up from 5.8 percent.

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, increased to 2.7 percent, in line with estimate, from 2.3 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 0.9 percent, as estimated.

Data showed that energy prices grew 32.0 percent annually and prices of food, alcohol and tobacco gained 4.2 percent. Non-energy industrial goods prices climbed 3.1 percent and services grew 2.5 percent.

