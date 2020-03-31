Eurozone Inflation Slows In March

Eurozone inflation slowed more than expected in March, flash data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.

Inflation eased to 0.7 percent from 1.2 percent in February. The rate was expected to slow to 0.8 percent. A similar lower rate was last seen in October.

Headline inflation also remains well below the European Central Bank’s target of “below, but close to 2 percent.”

Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, slowed to 1 percent from 1.2 percent in February. The rate was forecast to remain unchanged at 1.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, the harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.5 percent in March. Final data is due on April 17.

