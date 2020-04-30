Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / Eurozone Jobless Rate Climbs In March As Covid-19 Lockdown Began

Eurozone Jobless Rate Climbs In March As Covid-19 Lockdown Began

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

Euro area unemployment increased in March as the lockdown triggered by the spread of the coronavirus, or Covid-19, started in several European countries by the middle of the month, preliminary figures from Eurostat showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 7.4 percent from 7.3 percent in February. That was much lower than the 7.7 percent economists had forecast.

In the same month of 2019, the unemployment rate was 7.7 percent.

In the EU, the jobless rate climbed to 6.6 percent from 6.5 percent in the previous month.

In March, 14.141 million persons were unemployed in the EU, of whom 12.156 million were in the euro area. The jobless figure rose by 197,000 persons monthly in Eurozone and by 241,000 persons in the EU.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to those in the 15-24 age group, rose to 15.8 percent in the euro area from 15.4 percent in the previous month. The number of youth unemployed rose by 52,000 persons from the previous month to 2.275 million.

In whole of the EU, the youth jobless rate climbed to 15.2 percent from 14.8 percent and the corresponding figure increased by 59,000 persons to 2.763 million.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.