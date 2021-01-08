Eurozone Jobless Rate Falls Marginally In November

The euro area unemployment rate declined slightly in November, data from Eurostat showed on Friday.

The jobless rate dropped to 8.3 percent from 8.4 percent in October. In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 7.4 percent. The rate was forecast to rise to 8.5 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased by 172,000 from last month to 13.609 million in November. Compared to last year, unemployment increased by 1.425 million.

The youth unemployment rate rose to 18.4 percent in November from 18.0 percent in October.

In the EU27, the overall unemployment rate came in at 7.5 percent in November versus 7.6 percent in October.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com