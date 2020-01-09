Eurozone Jobless Rate Lowest Since 2008

The euro area unemployment rate remained unchanged at the lowest rate since 2008 in November, Eurostat reported Thursday.

The jobless rate came in at 7.5 percent in November, the same rate as in October. The rate came in line with expectations.

The number of people out of work decreased by 10,000 in November from the previous month. From last year, unemployment fell 624,000 to 12.315 million.

The unemployment rate among youth aged below 25, held steady at 15.6 percent in November.

Data showed that the unemployment rate in the EU28 also remained unchanged at 6.3 percent, the lowest on record.

