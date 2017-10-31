Eurozone Jobless Rate Lowest Since 2009

The euro area unemployment rate reached its lowest level since January 2009, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.

The jobless rate fell to 8.9 percent in September from 9 percent in August. This was the lowest since January 2009. The rate was forecast to remain at 9 percent.

The number of unemployed decreased by 96,000 from the previous month to 14.513 million.

The youth unemployment rate came in at 18.7 percent in September, down from 18.8 percent in August.

The jobless rate in the EU28 remained unchanged at 7.5 percent in September.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com