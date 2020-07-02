Eurozone Jobless Rate Rises Marginally In May

The euro area unemployment rate rose marginally in May, figures from Eurostat showed Thursday.

The unemployment rate climbed to 7.4 percent in May from 7.3 percent in April. In the same period last year, the jobless rate was 7.6 percent.

The number of people out of work increased by 159,000 from April to 12.146 million in May.

The unemployment rate among euro area youth aged below 25 increased to 16 percent in May from 15.7 percent in April.

In the EU27, the jobless rate increased marginally to 6.7 percent from 6.6 percent in April.

