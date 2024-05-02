The Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) slightly decreased in April 2024, according to the latest data released on May 2, 2024. The PMI fell from 46.1 in the previous period to 45.7 in April. The decrease indicates a contraction in the manufacturing sector as a PMI reading below 50 generally suggests a decline in manufacturing activity.This drop in the Eurozone Manufacturing PMI could potentially signal economic challenges ahead for the region. Analysts will closely monitor future PMI data to assess the impact on the overall economy and to determine the extent of the slowdown in manufacturing activity in the Eurozone. Stay tuned for further updates on how this development might influence the economic outlook for the Eurozone.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com