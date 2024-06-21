The Eurozone’s manufacturing sector is facing a continued downturn as the HCOB Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 45.6 in June 2024, down from 47.3 in May 2024. This latest figure, released on June 21, 2024, highlights a deeper contraction in manufacturing activity across the Eurozone.The decline in the PMI, which now stands at its lowest level for the year, signals ongoing challenges for the region’s industrial base. The index’s descent below the 50-mark is particularly troubling, as it indicates that the sector is contracting rather than expanding. This downward trend reflects a combination of weaker demand conditions, supply chain disruptions, and possibly tightening financial conditions.Market analysts are closely monitoring the situation, anticipating further economic measures from the European Central Bank or regional governments to stimulate the struggling manufacturing sector. As Europe’s industrial backbone shows signs of strain, the coming months will be critical in determining whether this downward trend can be reversed or if deeper economic intervention will be required.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com