Eurozone Producer Price Inflation At 3-Month High

Eurozone producer prices grew the most in three months in August, data from Eurostat showed Tuesday.

Producer prices increased 2.5 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 2 percent rise seen in July. The annual rate exceeded the expected 2.3 percent and was the fastest since June 2017.

Excluding energy, producer price inflation rose marginally to 2.2 percent from 2.1 percent a month ago.

Month-on-month, producer prices advanced 0.3 percent after staying flat in July. Prices were forecast to gain 0.1 percent.

In the EU28, producer prices climbed 0.4 percent on month in August taking the annual growth to 2.9 percent.

Industrial producer prices increased in all member states. The largest increases were registered in Belgium, Bulgaria, Estonia and the United Kingdom.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com