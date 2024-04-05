Retail sales in the Eurozone saw a decline in February due to decreased demand for both food and non-food items, according to the latest official data.A report from Eurostat showed that retail sales fell by 0.5% in February, following a previous flat recorded in January. This surpassed economists’ predicted drop of 0.4%.In particular, sales of food, drinks, and tobacco saw a decline of 0.4%. In addition, sales of non-food products, excluding automotive fuel, dropped by 0.2%.Specialized stores dealing in automotive fuel recorded a notable loss of 1.4% in February, overturning a 0.2% increase from the previous month.Year-on-year, there was a slight slowdown in the drop of retail sales volume to 0.7% in February, compared to January’s level of 0.9%. This was also less than the 1.3% decrease which had been initially forecasted.On a broader scale, retail sales in the European Union also fell by 0.4% on a monthly basis and experienced a small annual decline of 0.2% in February.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com