Eurozone Retail Sales Recover In June

Eurozone retail sales rebounded at a faster than expected pace in June driven by both food and non-food turnover, Eurostat reported Friday.
Retail sales expanded 1.1 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.6 percent fall in May. Sales were forecast to grow marginally by 0.2 percent.
Food sales recovered 1.2 percent and non-food product sales increased 1.1 percent. Likewise, sales of automotive fuel in specialized stores expanded 1.6 percent.
On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 2.6 percent from 1 percent in May. This was also faster than the expected increase of 1.3 percent.
