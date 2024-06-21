In a recent update from the HCOB, the Eurozone Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for June 2024 saw a mild reduction, slipping to 52.6 from May’s reading of 53.2. The data, released on June 21, 2024, indicates a minor contraction but still reflects overall expansion in the services sector.While the latest PMI figure represents a slowdown compared to the previous month, it remains above the critical 50 threshold that distinguishes growth from contraction. This suggests that despite facing various economic headwinds, the services sector across the Eurozone continues to exhibit resilience and steady expansion.Market analysts suggest that this slight dip could be attributed to ongoing global economic pressures and domestic challenges within the Eurozone. However, they emphasize that the PMI still being in the positive territory is a sign of underlying robustness in the services sector, which continues to contribute positively to the region’s economic health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com