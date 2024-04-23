The latest data reveals positive news for the Eurozone as the Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April 2024 has shown growth. The indicator reached 52.9, an increase from the previous month’s figure of 51.5 in March 2024. The update, released on 23 April 2024, indicates a strengthening in the services sector within the Eurozone.This improvement reflects a positive trend in the region’s service industry, which plays a significant role in the overall economic activity of the Eurozone. A PMI figure above 50 indicates expansion in the sector, and the rise from 51.5 to 52.9 suggests an acceleration in service sector growth. The data provides insights into the economic performance of the Eurozone, offering valuable information for businesses and policymakers to make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com