The eurozone’s services sector showed marginal signs of deceleration in May 2024, as indicated by the latest HCOB Eurozone Services PMI. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) ticked down to 53.2 from 53.3 in the previous month, according to data updated on June 5, 2024. Despite the slight decline, the figure remains comfortably above the 50-mark, signaling continued expansion in the sector.This subtle decrease from April’s figure suggests that while the services sector is still growing, the pace of expansion has slightly slowed. Analysts attribute this minor dip to various factors, including economic uncertainties and the ripple effects of ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting consumer and business confidence across the eurozone.Market participants will closely monitor upcoming economic data and announcements for further signals about the health of the eurozone’s services sector and its broader economic implications. The next set of data will be crucial for businesses and policymakers to gauge the trajectory of future growth and make informed decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com