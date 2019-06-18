Eurozone Trade Surplus At 5-Month Low

The Eurozone trade surplus declined to a 5-month low in April as the decline in exports exceeded the fall in imports, figures from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus fell to a seasonally adjusted EUR 15.3 billion in April from EUR 18.6 billion in March. This was the lowest since November 2018. Economists had forecast a surplus of EUR 16.3 billion.

Exports declined 2.5 percent in April and imports fell 0.9 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus decreased to EUR 15.7 billion in April from EUR 17.1 billion in the same period last year. Exports grew 5.2 percent annually in April and imports increased 6.6 percent.

