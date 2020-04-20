Eurozone Trade Surplus Increases In February

The euro area trade surplus increased in February as exports increased from January amid a fall in imports, first estimate from Eurostat showed on Monday.
The trade surplus rose to a seasonally adjusted EUR 25.8 billion in February from EUR 18.2 billion in January.
Exports grew 1.8 percent on a monthly basis, while imports decreased 2.3 percent from January.
Year-on-year, exports gained 1.6 percent in February. On the other hand, imports fell 1 percent. Consequently, the trade surplus increased to EUR 23 billion from EUR 18.5 billion a year ago.
